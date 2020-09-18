Feral cat in Waterford tests positive for rabies

The cat was found in the area of Spithead Road and was tested. The health district is asking the public to not feed or approach any wild or stray animals.

WATERFORD, Conn. — The Ledge Light Health District announced on Friday afternoon, a feral cat tested positive for rabies.

The cat was found in the area of Spithead Road. The health district is asking the public not feed or approach any wild or stray animals.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can infect people. It is usually spread by wild animals, but the Ledge Light Health District says stray or feral cats and dogs can become infected and spread it.

The virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of the infected animal. It can be spread through scratches or when the infected saliva comes in contact with open wounds, breaks the skin, or gets into the nose, eyes, mouth,etc.