Celebrating 10 years of life with a parade of Ferraris in Newington

Born with an immune deficiency she wasn't supposed to survive, Joyanna gets a gift of 'the best cars ever'.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Against all odds, a very special girl celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Stephanie Scanlon and her husband adopted their daughter Joyanna 10 years ago, amidst a lot of trauma. Joyanna had a life-threatening autoimmune disorder called Common Variable Immune Deficiency, and they were told she would not see her 10th birthday.

But Joyanna has a fighting heart and spirit. “This kid’s will to live is amazing.”

She's full of love for her family -- and for luxury sports cars.

“I love sports cars because they’re the best cars ever!” Joyanna says.

Joyanna and her family had no idea what the Concorso Ferrari Group had in store to help her celebrate the milestone birthday she was predicted to never see.

What she got was a socially-distance parade full of luxury sports cars.

Her mother said "I'm so overwhelmed and I’m so so grateful….they made her day.”

Happy 10th birthday Joyanna! This special girl is celebrating her birthday in STYLE! Catch her inspiring story tonight on @FOX61News @ctchildrens pic.twitter.com/A7KheRUzK6 — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzie) January 9, 2021

Joyanna spends much of her time at Connecticut Children’s Medical center, and her mom is passionate about advocating and talking about how they’ve saved their daughter, saying of the staff, "They’re the reason why she’s alive.”