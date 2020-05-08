EXCLUSIVE: Two women arrested following confrontation at Hartford Police Department

The suspect rammed the other car as officers rushed from the police lobby to intervene. The victim then got angry and kicked the suspect's vehicle.

HARTFORD, Conn — Two women are under arrest following a confrontation in the parking lot of the Hartford Police Department. FOX61’s Matt Caron was there for an unrelated news conference when he noticed the incident and pulled out his phone to start recording.

A woman driving a sedan went nose to nose with a woman driving another vehicle that was trying to enter the Hartford Police Department parking lot at around 2:30 on Tuesday. The suspect rammed the other car as officers rushed from the police lobby to intervene. The victim then got angry and kicked the suspect's vehicle.

Officers eventually broke the windows and pulled the suspect out. However, then the victim started punching the suspect as she was retrained by officers.

Both women were eventually led back into the police station. One was taken to the hospital. Prior to this incident, the suspect actually approached Matt Caron in the parking lot chanting, "Black lives matter" and saying police had locked her out of the lobby. She tried to follow the news crew inside.