Agencies finding solutions to lifeguard shortage

DEEP hires 90 lifeguards to keep watch out at state beaches and swim areas.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Despite seeing a lifeguard shortage in the weeks leading up to the summer, things are looking up for lifeguard numbers at most of the state-run swim areas, but not every pool and waterway in Connecticut is out of the woods.

“There was definitely some challenges to recruitment and hiring this year,” said Sarah Battistini, Water Safety Coordinator for Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

In Barkhamsted, Lake McDonough beach area closed for the Memorial Day weekend. MDC told FOX61 they are still trying to fill lifeguard positions. Until then, the beach area will remain closed.

DEEP saw the impacts as well when we spoke with them last month. They needed to nearly double their numbers to reach their goal.

But now, Battistini said they’ll have 90 lifeguards out at the beaches. She said that staffing works out to coverage for 5 days a week at inland parks and 6-7 days at their shoreline locations, like Hamonasset Beach and Rocky Neck State Park.

It’s swim at your own risk outside of that.

DEEP also boosted the starting pay for guards to $19 an hour.

“We filled a majority of our positions and we’re really excited to have guard coverage at all 8 locations for this upcoming summer,” Battistini said.

DEEP plans to phase in guard squads in time for the July 4th weekend.

Battistini said DEEP is also looking at starting a junior lifeguard program to help fill their ranks in the future.

As for pools, some Parks and Recreation departments we checked in with were able to dodge the shortage by working with local swim teams and high schools. East Hartford and South Windsor had luck with that this season.

“Recruiting lifeguards is a year round deal for us,” Ted Fravel, Director of Parks and Recreation for East Hartford, said.

Farvel said East Hartford met their quota to staff their 5 outdoor pools 7 days a week.

“We work closely with the high school during the year and a volunteer program. We run year round red cross programs so kids can get trained,” he said.

South Windsor Recreation Supervisor of Aquatics Nancy Glynn said they’re set to operate at full capacity at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“A lot of our lifeguards are returners year after year so we do our lifeguarding program and we have our Seals Swim Team which is a great feeder for our aquatics facility,” Glynn said.

“Safety is the number one,” Fravel said.

Connecticut has already seen several drownings this summer. Just last week, the body of a 24-year-old Bristol man was found in Candlewood Lake after officials say he fell off a boat and drowned last month.

In May, a man drowned in a pond at a campground in Lisbon. The week before that, two more people lost their lives: a 16-year-old boy in Lyme and a kayaker in Guilford.

