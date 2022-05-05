x
Crews battle fire at The Light House Inn in New London

The Light House Inn is a historical mansion built in 1902.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire crews are working to put out a three-alarm fire at The Light House Inn in New London.

No additional information was immediately available. 

The Light House Inn is a historical mansion built in 1902. In the Winter of 2022, it opened with a tavern and full-service bar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

