Crews battle fire at The Light House Inn in New London

The Light House Inn is a historical mansion built in 1902.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire crews are working to put out a three-alarm fire at The Light House Inn in New London.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Light House Inn is a historical mansion built in 1902. In the Winter of 2022, it opened with a tavern and full-service bar.

Structure fire Guthrie Pl. area. Numerous emergency service vehicles in area. Traffic congested, roads may be closed.



Please stay out of area. pic.twitter.com/nVdEQQWFwb — New London Police Dept. (@NLPDCT) May 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

