Crews battle fire at The Light House Inn in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire crews are working to put out a three-alarm fire at The Light House Inn in New London.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Light House Inn is a historical mansion built in 1902. In the Winter of 2022, it opened with a tavern and full-service bar.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.