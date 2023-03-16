Fire breaks out at Manchester apartment building

Video from the scene shows flames pouring out of the roof of the building as firefighters attacked the blaze

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Manchester significantly damaged the backside of the units, according to witnesses.

Firefighters were called to the Aspen Woods Apartments at 39 Buckland St. around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene shows flames pouring out of the roof of the building as firefighters attacked the blaze.

Multiple fire units from Manchester and South Windsor responded to the fire. It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

There have been no reports of injuries yet.

FOX61 News has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.

