Fire breaks out at McQueeny Towers in New Haven

The towers is a home fore senior citizens and people with disabilities.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A fire broke out at McQueeny Towers on Orange Street in New Haven Tuesday night.

The New Haven mayor's office released information saying the fire happened on the tenth floor, which was evacuated. Officials say McQueeny Towers is a home for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It has 83 units and is run by the New Haven Housing Authority.

The New Haven supervisor of Fire Investigation and the city's police department are investigating the scene. The state Fire Marshall was also told of the fire.

“I was on the scene this evening, and am thankful nobody was injured,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “Investigation into the cause is ongoing, and I look forward to seeing a resolution to helps keep our residents safe.”

Officials say no one was displaced due to the fire.

This is the second time in three days that emergency officials responded to McQueeny Towers.

On July 3, officials again responded to the tenth floor of the towers. No one was displaced and an elevator was temporarily out of service.

