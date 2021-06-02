Fire closes Hartford Avenue in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Firefighters are on scene an active structure fire.
Enfield Police say the structure fire has closed Hartford Avenue.
No injuries have been reported, officials said.
Additional information has not yet been released.
This is a developing.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.