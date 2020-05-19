Colchester home damaged in 2 alarm fire

Multiple towns helping crews at the scene

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Multiple crews were called out to put out a fire that damaged a home Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 14 Farm Gate Road for a fire in a single family home around 11:30 a.m.

Colchester Deputy chief Don Lee said the fire started in a pile of mulch outside of the home in front of the garage. The homeowner went inside thought the fire was out and didn't realize the fire had spread to the front of his home.

Everyone was able to get out safe.

As there are no fire hydrants in the area, tankers had to be brought in from several surrounding towns including Colchester, Marlborough, Glastonbury, East Haddam.

Because this is so close to the Marlborough line the Marlborough fire department mutually responded when the call came in and was first on scene.

The house is able to be saved but homeowners will have to find another place to sleep tonight.