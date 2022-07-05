Crews respond to fire at New Milford High School

Fire officials said there are no reported injuries.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at New Milford High School.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., a fire call came into the New Milford Fire Department reporting a fire under the roof line of the high school on Danbury Road.

Five fire departments responded from New Milford and neighboring towns. The fire was still burning hours after the initial call, due to being under the roof line of the school, according to the Northville (New Milford) Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire officials have said there are no reported injuries at the moment. There were students at the school for summer activities but they were evacuated from the property without incident.

The roof of the school is under construction, and in December workers using a blowtorch set insulation on fire which forced the closure of the school for two days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.