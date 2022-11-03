Fires at New Britain church and synagogue appear to be intentionally set, says Chief.

The fires were reported Friday night.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Firefighters have responded to fires at a church and synagogue in New Britain, and Fire Chief Raul Ortiz told FOX61 that preliminary investigations indicate both were intentionally set, pending confirmation by the Fire Marshal. Ortiz says police and fire officials, along with Mayor Erin Stewart, are canvassing other houses of worship in the Hardware City to make sure they are safe.

The first fire was reported at 76 Winter St. at the Congregation Tephereth Israel Synagogue on Winter Street. Ortiz said there was extensive damage there.

A second fire was then reported at 95 Franklin Sq. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Minimal damage was reported there.

FOX61 has learned that the State Police Fire Investigations and Explosion Unit is also assisting in the investigation.

Police are guarding both fire scenes tonight.

New Britain firefighters responding to two fires at two houses of worship tonight. This is one scene at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. The fire chief tells @FOX61News at this point they believe the fires were set intentionally. pic.twitter.com/Fgrg3rv4Ss — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) March 12, 2022

This story is still developing.

