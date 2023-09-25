Naugatuck fire crews work to put out blaze in vacant fire mill

Water Street is closed and traffic is being limited on Church Street.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck fire crews are battling a fire in a vacant brick commercial building on Monday night, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department's Captain David Proulx.

The fire is at the former Lewis Engineering building at 238 Water Street. Water Street is closed and traffic is being limited on Church Street.

The call came in shortly after 6 p.m., Proulx said.

Mutual aid is being received from Waterbury, Middlebury, Prospect, and Beacon Falls. Off-duty personnel are being called back because they expect to be pouring water on it all night and they will need to rotate crews, according to officials.

Firefighters took a 'defensive' posture in attacking the fire; that is, they did not attempt to enter the building and are only attacking it from the outside, primarily protecting other nearby buildings. Officials said they have managed to keep the fire well-contained so far.

The captain said the firehouse is only half a mile or less from the fire and when the wind blows, smoke billows into the firehouse.

The building has been vacant for about 10 years and was formerly the Lewis Engineering building, used to manufacture electronic parts for planes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

