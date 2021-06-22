Fire damages condos in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. — A fire has caused heavy damage to a condo in Shelton Tuesday evening.
Photos of the fire on Mica Court showed heavy damage to the roof of one of the condos at Aspetuck Village Condominium.
FOX61's Tony Terzi is reporting that no one was injured and at least three units were "hit hard" by the fire.
It is unclear what started the fire.
This is a developing story.
