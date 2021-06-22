x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Fire damages condos in Shelton

Pictures from the scene show heavy fire damage to the condos in the area of Mica Court.
Credit: FOX61

SHELTON, Conn. — A fire has caused heavy damage to a condo in Shelton Tuesday evening. 

Photos of the fire on Mica Court showed heavy damage to the roof of one of the condos at Aspetuck Village Condominium. 

FOX61's Tony Terzi is reporting that no one was injured and at least three units were "hit hard" by the fire. 

It is unclear what started the fire. 

This is a developing story. 

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM