Fire damages condos in Shelton

Pictures from the scene show heavy fire damage to the condos in the area of Mica Court.

SHELTON, Conn. — A fire has caused heavy damage to a condo in Shelton Tuesday evening.

Photos of the fire on Mica Court showed heavy damage to the roof of one of the condos at Aspetuck Village Condominium.

FOX61's Tony Terzi is reporting that no one was injured and at least three units were "hit hard" by the fire.

It is unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story.

SHELTON FIRE: A massive condo fire in Shelton appears to be under control with no injuries to residence or firefighters reported. At least three units were hit hard. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Hvwm8s6TNl — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) June 22, 2021

