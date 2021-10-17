x
Fire damages multi-family home in Willimantic

Officials say no one was injured
WINDHAM, Conn. — Fire damaged a multi-family home in Willimantic Sunday morning. 

The call went to three alarms for the home at 220 Jackson St. 

No one was injured. 

