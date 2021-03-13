Fire danger continues into Saturday in parts of CT

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected, with strong winds and low relative humidity in the forecast.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has said the fire danger level in Connecticut remains high today in parts of Connecticut.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a red flag warning across much of Southern New England, including North Central and Northeast Connecticut, through 5 p.m. this evening.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected, with strong winds and low relative humidity in the forecast. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

The red flag warning was issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. It was also issued for all of Rhode Island, and Massachusetts from the east slopes of the Berkshires east through the remainder of the state, for locations where a snowpack no longer exists.

Several brush fires breaking out around the state in the past few days. DEEP Forestry and Parks staff were called to assist local fire departments on two separate fires yesterday, in Southbury and Meriden. The Southbury fire was about 30 acres in size as of Friday evening. DEEP said that both fires were contained Friday evening, and DEEP staff have returned to both sites today to monitor conditions and assist local fire personnel as needed.

