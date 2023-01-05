x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Manchester Fire Department searching for person in pond

Neightbors say they heard someone calling for help out on Union Pond late Monday night.

More Videos

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a person in the water at Union Pond in Manchester, according to Manchester Fire Department.   

Neighbors tell FOX61 reporter DeAndria Turner they heard someone calling for help They asked if they should call 911, the person responded yes, then contact was lost. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Manchester Fire Department has activated a drone to effort the search and rescue. The Tolland Dive Team has also been activated.  

Additional information is not yet known. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out