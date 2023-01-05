Manchester Fire Department searching for person in pond

Neightbors say they heard someone calling for help out on Union Pond late Monday night.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a person in the water at Union Pond in Manchester, according to Manchester Fire Department.

Neighbors tell FOX61 reporter DeAndria Turner they heard someone calling for help They asked if they should call 911, the person responded yes, then contact was lost.

Manchester Fire Department has activated a drone to effort the search and rescue. The Tolland Dive Team has also been activated.

Additional information is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

