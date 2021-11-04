Fire destroys East Haddam home

Several departments fought the fire

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — An overnight fire destroys an East Haddam home Sunday.

Officials said at 2:28am,the East Haddam Fire Department responded to Daniel Peck Road for multiple reports of a structure fire. Both East Haddam Fire Chiefs arrived first on scene and reported a fully involved structure fire.

East Haddam's crews all responded along with mutual aid from East Hampton, Chester Hose, Colchester, Salem, Bozrah, Haddam, Haddam Neck, and Colchester EMS.

The Fire is under investigation by The State Fire Marshal’s office. Photos courtesy EHFD Auxiliary Cheryl Cheryl Fay Siegmann.

