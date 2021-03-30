Fairfield family uninjured after early morning fire breaks out

Fire officials credit working smoke detectors that were able to wake the family up in the early morning hours as the flames began

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut — Fairfield fire officials are crediting working smoke detectors in saving a family from a fire sparked early Tuesday morning.

Officials say around 4 a.m., they received a call reporting a fire at a home on Birchwood Drive.

When the first fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the front door of the house. The home's occupants which included young children, were all out on the front yard, reporting everyone was able to make it out.

As fire crews began working, they saw the fire had started in the garage which was connected to the basement. Officials said the fire was quickly doused and they went to work ventilating the house due to the heavy smoke.

According to officials, the occupants of the home said they were woken up by the smoke alarms and were able to get out and call 911.

Fairfield Car 3 arrived first and reported heavy smoke coming from the front door of the home.

The occupants of the home, which included young children, were in the front yard and reported that everyone was out of the house and that there was a fire in the basement.

“The occupants of the home were extremely fortunate that they had working smoke alarms that alerted them to the fire," Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood said in a statement. "Had there not had been working smoke alarms, the outcome of this fire would have been much worse as the entire family was sleeping."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.