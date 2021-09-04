Fire in Manchester leaves house temporarily unliveable, say firefighters

Firefighters responded to a fire on West Street late Friday morning. No one was reported injured during the incident.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Firefighters were called to a house fire on West Street before noon Friday afternoon.

Officials say no one was inside the home when the fire started.

But two people came home to their house with flames shooting out of the windows.

Fire officials say firefighters first arriving on the scene saw flames on the first floor side window extending to the rood.

The family's cat went missing and has not yet been found.

No firefighters were injured -- but they say because there were a lot of items inside the home - it took them a while to get to the source of the fire.

Fire officials say the fire has caused the house to be temprarily unhabitable.

The fire's cause and origin are under investigation.

