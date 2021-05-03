Fire leaves East Hartford multi-family home uninhabitable

Two apartments have fire damage and two others have smoke damage.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating a fire that occurred at a multi-family home Friday afternoon

Firefighters responded around 12:30 p.m. to 16 Great Hill Road, where flames ignited on the upper floor of the middle unit.

According to East Hartford's Fire Chief, the building that stands up six separate apartments is currently uninhabitable. Two apartments have fire damage and two others have smoke damage.

It is not clear how many people were impacted, however, no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation by the East Hartford Fire Marshal's office.

