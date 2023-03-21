New Haven Fire Lieutenant sues City of New Haven and Board of Fire Commissioners

Lt. Rankins was critically injured while fighting a fire in New Haven on May 12, 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Fire Lieutenant Samod Rankins is suing the City of New Haven and the Board of Fire Commissioners.

Rankin is seeking to return to work, promotion to Captain, difference in back pay for the period when the plaintiff was denied the promotion to date, restoration of seniority, adjustment to pension, attorney’s fees, costs, and punitive damages

This comes after Rankins was critically injured on May 12, 2021, while fighting a fire at the 100 block of Valley Street in New Haven. New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. was killed fighting the fire.

Rankins has been cleared to work with "no" restrictions after a long physical and mental recovery, according to a statement made by Rankins. He also said he took and successfully passed a promotional exam for captain.

According to the suit, the Board of Fire Commissioners passed over Rankins twice for promotion to Captain, claiming Rankins isn’t medically cleared to return to work, also contrary to the Fire Department’s long-standing practice of promoting in rank order off a Promotional List.

Rankins’ lawsuit claims retaliation based upon his filing of Workers’ Compensation benefits due to the injuries he sustained in the fire, a “whistleblower” claim, based upon his prior lawsuits in opposition to the City’s of New Haven Fire Department promotional and hiring practices, and negligence against the Chief and the Board for passing over him for promotion.

Rankins has also filed a CHRO complaint alleging discrimination based on Race and Disability. The lawsuit states Rankins was the only African American candidate out of the 10 Lieutenants eligible for promotion to Captain.

---

