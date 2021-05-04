3-Alarm fire damages Meriden building

Crews found multiple fires in the building

MERIDEN, Conn. — Firefighters were called out to battle a three-alarm fire that damaged a building Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 56 Cooper Street in Meriden. When they arrived, they smelled an odor of electric burning with a light haze.

Officials said the fire is under control.

Fire crews found multiple fires within the building and called in mutual aid from surrounding towns.

Southington, Middletown, and Wallingford responded to the fire and helped cover the rest of the city.

According to records, the building is part of a complex belonging to Eversource.

This is a developing story.

