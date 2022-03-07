Fire seriously damages New London home

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday.
The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street.
The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
