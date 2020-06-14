Fire raging through vacant factory building in Shelton

Smoke plume from multi-alarm fire can be seen for miles.

SHELTON, Conn. — Fire is destroying a vacant factory building in Shelton.

The Shelton Fire Department says the call for a fire 273 Canal Street came in at 7:30 p.m. and quickly went to a second alarm.

Firefighters have taken a 'defensive' posture around the 4-story brick building, keeping the fire contained but not trying to save the structure, which has partially collapsed. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Witnesses say the column of smoke could be seen for miles.