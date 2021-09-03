Fire in classroom building at University of Hartford put out

No damage or injuries reported

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire that was reported in Dana Hall at the University of Hartford was extinguished Tuesday afternoon.

The university sent out an alert to students and staff that said, "A fire has been reported in Dana Hall. Avoid the area. The building has been evacuated and the fire department is in route."

A short time later, the University said the fire had been extinguished and normal activities could resume. No injuries or damage was reported according to the University.

Dana Hall is on the western edge of the main campus.