Fire severely damages Ansonia home

Both residents made it out safely

ANSONIA, Conn. — Fire severely damaged a home Sunday morning, but two people inside were able to make it out safely.

Emergency crews were called to 30 Fairview St. at 7:15 a.m. Sunday for a fire in a one-story house, The fire was on first floor and well into the roofline when they arrived.

Two adults, one of whom was disabled, were at home at the time. Both were able to get out before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries.

Officials said the home uninhabitable, and it's believed to be a total loss.

The residents were working with Red Cross to see if they could stay with relatives.