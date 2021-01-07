Firefighter injured, 5 displaced in West Haven house fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A firefighter was injured due to a house fire in West Haven Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials say the fire happened on Admiral Street. The firefighter suffered second-degree burns and was treated. Four other firefighters suffered heat exhaustion.
There were five people who were displaced by the fire. The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
