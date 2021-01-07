x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighter injured, 5 displaced in West Haven house fire

Fire officials say the fire happened on Admiral Street. The firefighter suffered second-degree burns.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A firefighter was injured due to a house fire in West Haven Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire happened on Admiral Street. The firefighter suffered second-degree burns and was treated. Four other firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. 

There were five people who were displaced by the fire. The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. 

Related Articles

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM