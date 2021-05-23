Firefighter injured in New Haven fire expected to be released Sunday

Lieutenant Samod Rankins will be released from Bridgeport Hospital at noon.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The New Haven firefighter seriously injured in a fire that killed one of his colleagues is expected to go home Sunday.



Lieutenant Samod Rankins will be released from Bridgeport Hospital at noon.



The hospital says it will be giving Rankins a proper sendoff.

New Haven Fire Chief John A. Alston will be escorting him out of the hospital.

Rankins, who was injured in the fire was hospitalized the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit.

The fire was called in the morning of May 12. Officials said the heavy fire was in the basement and the first floor of the home, and two people were trapped including an 84-year-old woman. The fire soon was upgraded to a second alarm.

A mayday call was put out by Firefighter Ricardo Torres who was up on the second floor of the home. Officials said Torres reported being lost and disoriented. When other firefighters arrived at his location, they found Torres and Rankin unconscious. Officials said their air supply was empty, which usually happens after around 15 minutes.

Both were taken to the hospital where Torres was later pronounced dead.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.