Firefighter injured while battling a fire in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Two people, one being a firefighter, were injured in a fire on 23 Green Garden Court.

Police and Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls from neighbors of a large fire. Officers who arrived on the scene saw a unit in flames with two people inside.

Officers safely removed one of the people inside and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The other person was able to get into the condo next door before officers arrived.

Firefighters battled a fire on the first and second floor. Officials say the fire "created extensive structural damage." Multiple people had to evacuate their homes as a result.

There was one firefighter who severely injured his arm and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. He is listed as stable. Several families were displaced as a result of the fire.

Police say a woman who lived in one of the impacted condos had unrelated outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was taken into custody.

The fire remains under investigation by the East Haven Fire Marshal, East Haven Police Investigative Services Division, and The CT State Police Fire Marshal.