Firefighter saved from Woodbury structure fire

Four firemen were in the home when the second floor collapsed.

WOODBURY, Conn. — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a structure fire on Sunday.

Woodbury Fire Chief Janet Morgan said an older woman was in a cape-cod-style house when there was a kitchen fire. The fire spread to the second floor, but the woman was able to get out safely.

Four firemen were in the home when the second floor collapsed. Three of them suffered from minor injuries, but the fourth firefighter was pinned for around 20 minutes, according to Fire Chief Morgan.

Bethlehem Ambulance provided Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department and multiple surrounding fire departments with medical stand-by coverage as they battled the structure fire.

The condition of the firefighter receiving treatment is not yet known.

The house is at a total loss and the fire department is tearing down, according to Fire Chief Morgan.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.