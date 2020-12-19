Group of Watertown firefighters being hailed as heroes after saving woman's life

"We cut the side of the house open and it was basically grab and go."

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A group of Watertown firefighters are hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

An elderly woman is now in recovery after a large fire broke out at her home on Buckingham Street. The call came in around 1:30 pm on Buckingham Street. Large flames and smoke were seen billowing out of the single-family home. Her dog was covered in debris inside the home and is expected to be okay after being taken to animal control.

As soon as they found out someone was trapped inside the home, the group of six to eight firefighters moved fast.

Watertown Firefighter Scott Traver told FOX61 "We were able to gain entry, found our position, our instant command called for a saw. We cut the side of the house open and it was basically grab and go."

Ice and snow covered the driveway and front yard, but that did not stop the firefighters from getting her out quickly. Their life-saving skills are being commended by the community on social media.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

"I don’t consider myself a hero. I consider myself a fireman, a first responder, someone that’s just able to help out other folks," said Traver. Firefighter Jeff Rudzazice added "we go in expecting the worst so you’re always prepared for that. When something like this happens, it’s a feeling like no other."