The fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Everyone inside was able to get out safely and no one was reported injured.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning to see flames from the front door.

The fire was said to be extending from the basement into the first floor of the house. Firefighters began to put the fire out while searching for anyone inside.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely and no one was reported injured. The fire remains under investigation by the town's Fire Marshal.