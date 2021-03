The fire was in the area of Campbell Avenue. Police could not confirm if there were any injuries.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters have responded to a home in the area of Campbell Avenue for a house fire.

The road is blocked along with Atwater Street and Brown Street.

FOX61 obtained viewer video of the fire which shows flames coming out of the upstairs windows.

It is unclear if anyone is injured. Police say the road will be closed off for the next few hours.