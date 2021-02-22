Firefighters battle house fire on Humphrey Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Humphrey Street Monday evening.
Hartford Fire District Chief and Public Information officer Mario Oquendo Jr. said the firefighters who arrived on the scene encountered heavy smoke and fire. The fire was put out after about 20 minutes.
It is unclear the extent of the damage the fire caused to the house.
The Fire Marshal arrived on the scene and has begun an investigation. Hartford's Special Services Unit is on its way to the scene with the American Red Cross to help any families that may have been displaced.