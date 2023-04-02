Firefighters fight Prospect barn fire in bitter cold

The firefighters and bystanders tried to get the animals out but were unable to make any rescues due to the intense heat and the flames.

PROSPECT, Conn — A barn with animals inside was engulfed in flames late Friday night, and firefighters fought the bitter cold and wind while taming the flames, according to the Prospect fire chief.

Firefighters were called to a barn on Spring Road around 11:25 p.m. for a working fire. Arriving firefighters noted there were animals still inside.

The firefighters and bystanders tried to get the animals out but were unable to make any rescues due to the intense heat and the flames.

The number and type of animals trapped inside the barn have not been specified.

No human injuries have been reported at this time.

Cheshire and Bethany fire departments assisted in quickly extinguishing the fire. Beacon Hose Company provided station coverage at Prospect Fire Headquarters.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

