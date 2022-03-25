Woman rescued from Hartford burning building

A woman was rescued from the second floor and given CPR she is in stable condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire was reported in a Hartford 2-story multi-family house where a woman was trapped on the second floor and received CPR.

On Friday, around 8:30 p.m. a call came in regarding a fire on White St. in Hartford's South End neighborhood. The fire was found on the second floor.

Two people were reported to be living in the building. The woman saved from the building is now in stable condition.

Two pitbulls were removed from the basement and taken into the custody of animal control.

It is unsure of how the fire started.

Large scene up and down White Street in Hartford for a fire. Live report coming up at 10 on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/dTSbVOp5S0 — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) March 26, 2022

This story is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

