Woman rescued from Hartford burning building

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fire was reported in a Hartford 2-story multi-family house where a woman was trapped on the second floor and received CPR.
On Friday, around 8:30 p.m. a call came in regarding a fire on White St. in Hartford's South End neighborhood. The fire was found on the second floor.
Two people were reported to be living in the building. The woman saved from the building is now in stable condition.
Two pitbulls were removed from the basement and taken into the custody of animal control.
It is unsure of how the fire started.
This story is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.
