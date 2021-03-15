Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire on Danbury's Main Street

Crews were able to safely extinguish the fire while evacuating occupants.

DANBURY, Conn. — Fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze in a four-story building in Danbury late Sunday afternoon. The alarm came in at 5:30 p.m. for a fire on the third floor of a building on Main Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the rear of the building with smoke throughout the building. A 2nd alarm was struck due to the size of the building and the occupancy.

Crews were able to safely extinguish the fire while evacuating occupants. The fire was deemed under control at 5:44 p.m. The fire was found to be in a utility room adjacent to one unit that was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Building management and maintenance were on scene and worked with crews to mitigate the damage while the lingering smoke was removed with ventilation fans.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene and is investigating the cause of the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.