Firefighters respond to 2 house fires in Torrington

The fires happened around the same time Wednesday afternoon with one at Clark Street and another on Torringford West Street.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Firefighters responded to two house fires that started around the same time Wednesday afternoon.

The fires started at two homes separately owned by two brothers. One of the fire started on Clarke Street and the other one started on West Elm Street.

FOX61 learned firefighters are responding to a third fire nearby. It is unclear whether any of the fires are connected to one another.

The Torrington Fire Cheif said no was inside the homes during the fire and no one was injured.