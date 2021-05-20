x
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in East Hartford

The fire happened on Thursday afternoon on Main Street.
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The East Hartford Fire and Police Departments responded to Brookside Commons apartments for a fire. 

FOX61's Gaby Molina reported at least four ambulances have transported people to the hospital. 

It is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of the injures. 

This is a developing story.

