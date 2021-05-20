Firefighters respond to apartment fire in East Hartford

The fire happened on Thursday afternoon on Main Street.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The East Hartford Fire and Police Departments responded to Brookside Commons apartments for a fire.

FOX61's Gaby Molina reported at least four ambulances have transported people to the hospital.

It is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of the injures.

This is a developing story.

East Hartford Fire and PD on scene of fire at Brookside Commons apartments. At least 4 ambulances transported people to the hospital. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/87Yjko6YMo — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) May 20, 2021

