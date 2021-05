The fire happened at the Alderman Dow Scrap Yard.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters have responded to a large fire at the Alderman Dow Scrap Yard on Chapel Street.

The New Haven Fire Department posted pictures of large flames coming from the yard.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

Photos that were sent to onscene media pic.twitter.com/JEEX4CWlgR — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 29, 2021

This is a developing story.

