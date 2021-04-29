Firefighters respond to house fire in New Britain

Police say the fire is on Kelsey Street.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police say firefighters have responded to a house fire on Kelsey Street Thursday night.

According to the New Britain Fire Department's Facebook page, everyone inside is out of the building.

Pictures on the New Britain Fire Department page show flames coming from the roof of the building.

The New Britain Fire Chief told FOX61 there was a partial floor collapse on the third floor. There were no injuries.

This is a developing story.

