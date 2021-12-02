Firefighters respond to fire at Hole-in-the-Wall Gang camp in Ashford

Connecticut State Police said the Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) was requested to come to the scene to help with the local fire marshals. As of the time of this writing, there have been no reports of any injuries.

We are saddened to share that there was a fire at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp this evening. We are extremely grateful that it appears nobody was injured, but can confirm that our Arts & Crafts, Woodshop, Cooking Zone and Camp Store buildings were all destroyed. We deeply appreciate the quick response of the local fire departments and Connecticut State Police Troop C. Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing. We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will – as a family.