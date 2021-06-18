x
Firefighters responded to house fire in Waterbury

Police say the fire is on East Main Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Firefighters have responded to a house fire in the area of 3262 East Main Street at the Meadowbrook Condominiums. 

It is unclear the severity of the fire. Police say everyone in the home was able to get out. Two people were injured but refused medical attention. 

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene. 

This is a developing story.

