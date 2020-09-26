Local firefighters return to Connecticut after fighting California wildfires

The firefighters left on September 4 to work on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation, before transitioning to aid in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

A homecoming will be celebrated Saturday after several brave weeks across the country!

A group of 10 trained wildland firefighters will return to Connecticut after assisting with the wildfire response in northern California.

The group is expected to return to the DEEP Eastern District Headquarters in Marlborough around 12 p.m.

According to officials, the group consists of four full-time DEEP employees, one full-time employee from Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management, and five “administratively determined” members, private individuals who are temporary federal hires while on assignment.

The firefighters left Connecticut on September 4.

They worked on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation in northwest California, before transitioning to aid with fire response in the Red Salmon Complex in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

This group is the second group of Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew firefighters Connecticut has sent this season, DEEP officials wrote in a release.

Another group of ten was deployed in late July to assist with wildfire response in the Modoc National Forest area in northeastern California.

