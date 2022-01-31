Firefighters respond to strip mall fire in East Lyme

At least a dozen units responded to the Midway Plaza strip mall on Flanders Road Monday evening.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire at a multi-use plaza in East Lyme.

At least a dozen units responded to the Midway Plaza strip mall on Flanders Road in Niantic on Monday evening.

The first floor has businesses occupying the space, with apartments on the second floor. It is believed the fire started in an apartment unit on one end of the building.

No one was in the unit where the fire started, officials said.

The owner of Weight No Longer told FOX61 he pulled into the plaza at around 4:45 p.m. to notice the smoke and flames, and he then called 911.

The Weight No Longer owner said everyone got out of the building, but some pets might be still inside. There are no injuries reported at this time.

3 alarm fire in the Midway Plaza on Flanders Rd in Niantic. No injuries according to police chief. Started before 5 pm. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/WEflH4ylks — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) January 31, 2022

