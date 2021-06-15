Fireworks and 4th of July celebrations return to Connecticut

Looking for something to do around Independence Day? We’ve got you covered.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Independence Day approaches, so do its celebrations. We've collected a list of events around the state for you and your family to enjoy leading up to and on the 4th of July.

East Haven

June 26 (rain date June 28)

9 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

East Haven Town Beach

Fireworks, food trucks and music

Free admission

Greenwich

July 3 and July 5

9:10 p.m.

Greenwich Point Park

Park Pass or a parking pass needed to enter after 5 p.m.

Single entry tickets and parking passes sold at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center at 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich, starting at 9:30 a.m. until sold out (or 3:30 p.m.), Monday through Friday.

Single entry tickets and passes can also be purchased online here. Walk-ins and bicycles also will be allowed entry.

Fairfield

July 3

9:15 p.m.

Jennings and Pennfield beaches

Fireworks

Beach lot access available with Season Beach Sticker or $50.00 per vehicle Daily Pass (credit card only). Daily Passes will be limited to the first 300 vehicles at Jennings Beach and 100 vehicles at Penfield Beach.

A Daily Parking Fee will also be charged to park at the Ash Creek Open Space Parking Lot the day of.

Groton

July 4

10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Poquonnock Plains Park, 1 Central Ave

4th of July Parade

Free admission

Waterbury

July 4

2-10 p.m.

Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St

Food truck and Fireworks Extravaganza

Free parking and admission





Killingly

July 2, rain date July 9

5-9 p.m.

Owen Bell Park

Music and fireworks, food court available

Free admission

Milford

June 26, rain date July 10

4-11:30 p.m.

Downtown Milford

Music and fireworks

Free admission

New Britain

July 4, rain date July 5

7:30-9 p.m.

Willow Brook Park

“Great American Boom,” drive-in style fireworks starting at 9:15

$10 parking passes on sale beforehand here

Passes can be picked up at the New Britain Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department (27 West Main Street, Room 302, New Britain, CT, 06051), 8:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. from June 7 until July 2nd.

Parking passes will be available at the New Britain Stadium ticket office (230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain, CT 06051) June 30th and July 2nd at 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and July 3rd from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

No Parking pass, no entry

New Canaan

July 3, rain date July 11

5 p.m.

Waveny Park

Residents only fireworks with family picnicking, food trucks, and live music

Passes $35 per car, available for purchase here until June 24

Or in person with proof of residency here:

Recreation Department in Waveny House at 677 South Ave (thru July 2)

Town Clerk in Town Hall at 77 Main Street (thru July 2)

Walter Stewart’s Market at 229 Elm Street (thru July 2)

Waveny Swimming Pool, Waveny Park - Saturday, July 3 only, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

New Haven

July 4

5:30 p.m.

Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf Drive

New Haven Symphony Orchestra performance

Tickets available here

Norwich

July 3, rain date July 5

5-9 p.m.

Howard T. Brown Park

Food trucks, fireworks and family fun

Free admission

Springfield

July 4

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Riverfront Park

Music, fireworks and entertainment

Free admission

Vernon

June 30, rain date July 7

6 p.m.

Henry Park

Concert by the Remniniscents 7-9 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20/9:30 p.m.

$5 admission for cars, $1 for pedestrians

July 3, rain date July 4

2 p.m.

3 Sharon Ave

Pig Roast and Fireworks by Glorious Recovery

Tickets available here

