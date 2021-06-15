Fireworks and 4th of July celebrations return to Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA —
As Independence Day approaches, so do its celebrations. We've collected a list of events around the state for you and your family to enjoy leading up to and on the 4th of July.
East Haven
June 26 (rain date June 28)
9 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.
East Haven Town Beach
Fireworks, food trucks and music
Free admission
Greenwich
July 3 and July 5
9:10 p.m.
Greenwich Point Park
Park Pass or a parking pass needed to enter after 5 p.m.
Single entry tickets and parking passes sold at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center at 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich, starting at 9:30 a.m. until sold out (or 3:30 p.m.), Monday through Friday.
Single entry tickets and passes can also be purchased online here. Walk-ins and bicycles also will be allowed entry.
Fairfield
July 3
9:15 p.m.
Jennings and Pennfield beaches
Fireworks
Beach lot access available with Season Beach Sticker or $50.00 per vehicle Daily Pass (credit card only). Daily Passes will be limited to the first 300 vehicles at Jennings Beach and 100 vehicles at Penfield Beach.
A Daily Parking Fee will also be charged to park at the Ash Creek Open Space Parking Lot the day of.
Groton
July 4
10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Poquonnock Plains Park, 1 Central Ave
4th of July Parade
Free admission
Waterbury
July 4
2-10 p.m.
Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St
Food truck and Fireworks Extravaganza
Free parking and admission
Killingly
July 2, rain date July 9
5-9 p.m.
Owen Bell Park
Music and fireworks, food court available
Free admission
Milford
June 26, rain date July 10
4-11:30 p.m.
Downtown Milford
Music and fireworks
Free admission
New Britain
July 4, rain date July 5
7:30-9 p.m.
Willow Brook Park
“Great American Boom,” drive-in style fireworks starting at 9:15
$10 parking passes on sale beforehand here
Passes can be picked up at the New Britain Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department (27 West Main Street, Room 302, New Britain, CT, 06051), 8:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. from June 7 until July 2nd.
Parking passes will be available at the New Britain Stadium ticket office (230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain, CT 06051) June 30th and July 2nd at 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and July 3rd from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
No Parking pass, no entry
New Canaan
July 3, rain date July 11
5 p.m.
Waveny Park
Residents only fireworks with family picnicking, food trucks, and live music
Passes $35 per car, available for purchase here until June 24
Or in person with proof of residency here:
Recreation Department in Waveny House at 677 South Ave (thru July 2)
Town Clerk in Town Hall at 77 Main Street (thru July 2)
Walter Stewart’s Market at 229 Elm Street (thru July 2)
Waveny Swimming Pool, Waveny Park - Saturday, July 3 only, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
New Haven
July 4
5:30 p.m.
Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf Drive
New Haven Symphony Orchestra performance
Tickets available here
Norwich
July 3, rain date July 5
5-9 p.m.
Howard T. Brown Park
Food trucks, fireworks and family fun
Free admission
Springfield
July 4
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Riverfront Park
Music, fireworks and entertainment
Free admission
Vernon
June 30, rain date July 7
6 p.m.
Henry Park
Concert by the Remniniscents 7-9 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20/9:30 p.m.
$5 admission for cars, $1 for pedestrians
July 3, rain date July 4
2 p.m.
3 Sharon Ave
Pig Roast and Fireworks by Glorious Recovery
Tickets available here
