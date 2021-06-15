x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Fireworks and 4th of July celebrations return to Connecticut

Looking for something to do around Independence Day? We’ve got you covered.
Credit: Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Fireworks light up the night sky over Brooklyn on July 04, 2019 in New York City. This is the 43rd annual display of the Macy's Independence Day fireworks show. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CONNECTICUT, USA —

As Independence Day approaches, so do its celebrations. We've collected a list of events around the state for you and your family to enjoy leading up to and on the 4th of July.

East Haven 

June 26 (rain date June 28) 

9 p.m. - 10:35 p.m. 

East Haven Town Beach 

Fireworks, food trucks and music 

Free admission

Greenwich 

July 3 and July 5 

9:10 p.m. 

Greenwich Point Park 

Park Pass or a parking pass needed to enter after 5 p.m 

Single entry tickets and parking passes sold at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center at 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich, starting at 9:30 a.m. until sold out (or 3:30 p.m.), Monday through Friday. 

Single entry tickets and passes can also be purchased online here. Walk-ins and bicycles also will be allowed entry.

Fairfield 

July 3 

9:15 p.m. 

Jennings and Pennfield beaches 

Fireworks 

Beach lot access available with Season Beach Sticker or $50.00 per vehicle Daily Pass (credit card only). Daily Passes will be limited to the first 300 vehicles at Jennings Beach and 100 vehicles at Penfield Beach.   

A Daily Parking Fee will also be charged to park at the Ash Creek Open Space Parking Lot the day of.

Groton 

July 4 

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. 

Poquonnock Plains Park, 1 Central Ave 

4th of July Parade 

Free admission 

Waterbury 

July 4 

2-10 p.m. 

Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St 

Food truck and Fireworks Extravaganza 

Free parking and admission 


Killingly 

July 2, rain date July 9 

5-9 p.m. 

Owen Bell Park 

Music and fireworksfood court available 

Free admission

Milford 

June 26, rain date July 10 

4-11:30 p.m. 

Downtown Milford 

Music and fireworks 

Free admission

New Britain

July 4, rain date July 5 

7:30-9 p.m. 

Willow Brook Park 

“Great American Boom,” drive-in style fireworks starting at 9:15 

$10 parking passes on sale beforehand here 

Passes can be picked up at the New Britain Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department (27 West Main Street, Room 302, New Britain, CT, 06051), 8:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. from June 7 until July 2nd.  

Parking passes will be available at the New Britain Stadium ticket office (230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain, CT 06051) June 30th and July 2nd at 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and July 3rd from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 

No Parking pass, no entry

New Canaan

July 3, rain date July 11 

5 p.m. 

Waveny Park 

Residents only fireworks with family picnicking, food trucks, and live music 

Passes $35 per car, available for purchase here until June 24 

Or in person with proof of residency here: 

Recreation Department in Waveny House at 677 South Ave (thru July 2)
Town Clerk in Town Hall at 77 Main Street (thru July 2)
Walter Stewart’s Market at 229 Elm Street (thru July 2)
Waveny Swimming Pool, Waveny Park - Saturday, July 3 only, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

New Haven

July 4

5:30 p.m.

Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf Drive 

New Haven Symphony Orchestra performance

Tickets available here 

Norwich 

July 3, rain date July 5 

5-9 p.m. 

Howard T. Brown Park 

Food trucks, fireworks and family fun 

Free admission 

Springfield 

July 4 

10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Riverfront Park 

Music, fireworks and entertainment 

Free admission 

Vernon 

June 30, rain date July 7 

6 p.m. 

Henry Park 

Concert by the Remniniscents 7-9 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20/9:30 p.m. 

$5 admission for cars, $1 for pedestrians 

 

West Haven 

July 3, rain date July 4 

2 p.m. 

3 Sharon Ave 

Pig Roast and Fireworks by Glorious Recovery 

Tickets available here

RELATED: Macy's July Fourth fireworks show will be back this year

RELATED: Connecticut's Summer Weather outlook 2021

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 