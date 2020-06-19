Hartford PD: Illegal fireworks, guns, fentanyl seized following investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. — A number of illegal items have been seized following a Vice & Narcotics Division investigation.
Hartford Police said detectives received information Thursday evening about an individual selling illegal narcotics and a large number fireworks in the northend of the city.
According to officials, a suspect was taken into custody, without incident and illegal fireworks, a firearm and fentanyl were located in his possession at the time of his arrest.
After a search warrant was executed, the following items were seized:
- Two (2) unlawfully possessed firearms
- Ammunition
- Fifteen (15) grams fentanyl
- Suboxone films
- Over one-hundred (100) firework devices
- $1,100
Hartford PD officials say the accused is a previously convicted felon and is currently on special parole for a 2015 firearm related arrest and conviction.
Below are the images of the seized items.
The investigation is active and ongoing.