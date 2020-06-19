Hartford PD: Illegal fireworks, guns, fentanyl seized following investigation

According to officials, the accused is a previously convicted felon on special parole for a 2015 firearm related arrest and conviction.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A number of illegal items have been seized following a Vice & Narcotics Division investigation.

Hartford Police said detectives received information Thursday evening about an individual selling illegal narcotics and a large number fireworks in the northend of the city.

According to officials, a suspect was taken into custody, without incident and illegal fireworks, a firearm and fentanyl were located in his possession at the time of his arrest.

After a search warrant was executed, the following items were seized:

Two (2) unlawfully possessed firearms

Ammunition

Fifteen (15) grams fentanyl

Suboxone films

Over one-hundred (100) firework devices

$1,100

Hartford PD officials say the accused is a previously convicted felon and is currently on special parole for a 2015 firearm related arrest and conviction.

Below are the images of the seized items.