Illegal firework incidents ramping up in several CT communities

Officials are reminding residents that anything other than a fountain or sparkler is illegal in the state

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Officials are reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in the state of Connecticut. The messages are coming as illegal firework displays continue to ramp up in several communities.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart asked residents to be respectful of their neighbors, and also reminded them that fireworks are illegal.

What is allowed in the state are "fountains" and sparklers, though you have to be at least 16 years old to buy and use them.

As the summer approaches, as well as the fourth of July, communities are noticing an uptick in late-night illegal fireworks displays.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department also put out a warning to residents:

Fireworks are not allowed by law in Connecticut for use by non-professional, non-licensed users. Sparklers and fountains, which technically are not considered fireworks, may be sold, but may not legally be sold to, or used by persons younger than 16.

Aerial and explosive fireworks are extremely dangerous. The hot debris can land anywhere causing injuries and fires. We have had fires in town caused by illegal fireworks. We ask if you see people using fireworks to contact the Wethersfield Police Department for enforcement.

We ask that you help us keep our community safe by not using fireworks and by reporting those that do.