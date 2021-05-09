First and Finest: Avoiding road rage

Reminding drivers to take it easy on the road

HARTFORD, Conn. — Earlier this week we told you about a Missouri truck driver who was arrested after a road rage incident that took place in Waterbury Wednesday.

State Police received reports around 3:30 p.m. of an active road rage incident between two tractor-trailers on I-84 West in the area of exit 23.

According to reports, one of the drivers waved a gun during the incident.

Officials identified that driver as 54-year-old Thomas Colburn, he’s facing several charges.

Sunday morning during our “First and Finest“ segment on the FOX61 morning news, Trooper Josue Dorelus spoke about how you should react if you find yourself in the middle of a road rage incident.

“Do your best to avoid getting into a situation that can be avoided. Whether it be you feel as if you were past, or wasn’t given the right away or someone moved by you while you were traveling in the travel lanes. Exercise a little bit of patience and if you feel as if some type of situation is escalating try and create space between you and the other operators vehicle and contact 911 immediately as opposed to taking matters into your own hands,” said Trooper Dorelus.

He also spoke about how state police will be out across the state stepping up enforcements as we approach memorial day weekend.

Trooper Dorelus said while traffic was significantly down during the COVID-19 pandemic, The number of accidents with serious injuries have increased.

Remember you can watch “First and Finest” each Sunday morning on FOX61.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.