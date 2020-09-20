First and Finest: Bridgeport fallout; State Police Museum

new vintage car garage that was opened by the Connecticut State Police Museum

In the latest segment of "First and Finest," Brian Foley discussed the recently released body camera video showing the moments leading up to a Bridgeport police officer shooting a man while responding to a disturbance call early Wednesday morning.

Foley also discussed the transparency surrounding the case as the investigation continues.

"Just two or three years ago, we would have been fighting to see the body camera, if there even were body cameras, so now you have this incident happening Tuesday night and now we have the full video out there. You can see here the job the officer did ... We have video of what happened. Draw your own conclusions as to what happened in that video. It's fairly clear. Thankfully, the Bridgeport Police Department had several body cameras. Thankfully, the State's Attorney has already released that and there's no questions, no suspicions of the police," said Foley.

Also in Bridgeport, the fallout continues after the city's now former police chief AJ Perez and personnel director were charged with fraud after allegedly rigging the 2018 police chief exam to ensure Perez got the job.

"What's most important is at the rank-and-file level is the continuation of services at the police department. Look, at any police department in any city, there is a lot of turnover at the police chief position and when it happens, the continuation of services is most important and I think that's what you're seeing in the City of Bridgeport," said Foley.

Foley says building trust within the community is key right now.

"It just takes time. It takes a philosophy and understanding from the top all the way down to the rank-and-file and that the main goal is safety and building trust," said Foley.

Foley also talked about the new vintage car garage that was opened by the Connecticut State Police Museum.

The garage houses vintage state police vehicles from throughout the 117-year history of the agency.